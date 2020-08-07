Daystar Christian Centre with headquarters in Lagos State has said it will not resume physical service for now despite the lifting of the ban on church and mosque gathering by the Lagos State Government following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

This was made known in a letter sent to members of the church by the Senior Pastors, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, obtained by The Eagle Online on Friday.

According to the letter, the Senior Pastors thanked God for the progress made so far by the Federal and State Governments and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in tackling the pandemic, but said for now its services will remain online.

The letter, dated August 6, 2020, reads in full:

Dear Daystar Member,

We are aware of the Lagos State Government’s announcement that churches can resume physical services from 9th August 2020. We thank God for the progress made so far by the federal and state governments, the NCDC and our frontline health workers. However, the leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has resolved NOT to open her worship centres for physical gathering on the immediate.

Daystar Christian Centre will continue to hold her services online exclusively pending further review. We look forward to the resumption of physical services in a safe environment. We urge our members and friends to join us on all our online platforms for life transforming services.

1. www.live.daystarng.org

2. https://www.facebook.com/ daystarchristiancentre

3. www.twitter.com/daystarng

4. www.instagram.com/daystarng, and

The Daystar Mobile app (Android/iOS)

God’s mercy that has preserved us thus far will cause this plague to pass over our families, nations and planet in Jesus’ name. Amen!

Sam & Nike Adeyemi

Senior Pastors

August 6, 2020.