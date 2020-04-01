COVID-19: Davido’s father donates N500m

Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Nigeria’s musician, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has donated N500 million as his contribution to the fight of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

Davido announced the donation to the Federal Government on his Twitter handle on Tuesday as he confirmed that his whole family was still doing well.

This comes a few days after the music star confirmed that his fiancee, Chioma, had tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from a cancelled tour in the United States of America.

Davido also announced that his father would be donating 6,640 bags of rice to the Ogun State Government, with a further a promise to distribute rice worth N250 million to the 332 wards in Osun State.

He tweeted: “Trust me, together we will beat this virus! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa ! #COVID19 #AdelekeDynasty.”