Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest businessman, has donated a mobile testing centre with a capacity to test 400 people for COVID-19 daily, to the Kano State Government.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

Anwar said the donation was announced by Ganduje during a briefing of the State Task Force on COVID-19, held at the Government House, Kano.

He said: “As we are targeting more Testing Centres in the state, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated a Mobile Testing Centre with the capacity to test 400 people daily. The facility is coming to Kano on Monday, May 4.

“Rising cases of positive COVID-19 patients, is a thing of great concern to the governor.

“Though we are aware that with the bouncing back of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Testing Centre, which has the capacity to test 88 samples per day and the testing centre at Bayero University, Kano, that can test 20 persons daily, there will be a rise in identified positive cases.”