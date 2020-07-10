Dana Air says it has introduced WhatsApp booking in line with the social/physical distancing measures of COVID-19 and create ease of booking, payment and inquiries for its passengers.

Its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Ezenwa stated that the WhatsApp booking and payment platform, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, will serve as an additional platform for booking, inquiries, reservation and payment, apart from the airline’s website: www.flydanaair.com, the Dana Air Mobile App and the self-service kiosk at MMA2 Ikeja, Lagos.

He said: “We care about the well-being of our guests and we want them to be safe.

“This is why we are introducing this initiative to keep our guests safe, while still booking and paying the smartest and safest way from anywhere around the world.

“This additional booking platform and many others in the months to come are part of our strategies to keep our guests booking safely, and flying safely, without stress. It is safe, faster and user-friendly.

“WhatsApp booking will be operational from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for a start, while we are working out modalities to make it 24 hours, seven days a week. All our customers need to do is just send us a chat on 07051190363 (WhatsApp only) and it’s done. So easy.

“We are also working on other booking initiatives that will guarantee ease of booking with or without a smartphone for the busy, young and old within Nigeria and beyond.”

The spokesman said Dana Air has a total of nine aircraft in its fleet, a mix of Boeing 737 and McDonnel Douglas.