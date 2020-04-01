COVID-19: Dabiri-Erewa hails Diaspora support initiative

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended the Diaspora support initiative in respect of eradicating COVID-19 in Nigeria, describing it as a caring and kind gesture.

In a statement in Abuja by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, the NIDCOM boss said the initiative of the Diaspora towards containing the disease was commendable.

Dabiri-Erewa said NIDCOM was proud to be associated with the initiative geared towards supporting those affected with the dreaded virus in Nigeria as well as assisting the country in the fight against COVID-19, adding that NIDCON will supervise and coordinate funds raised by the coordinators and promoters.

She added that the funds will strictly be used for procurement of needed materials and equipment.

She said undoubtedly Nigeria is blessed with human and material resources from its Diasporas capable of fighting the dreaded disease with expertise and materials support.

Thus far, over 135 Nigerians have tested positive to the Coronavirus with only two deaths and this had led to a lockdown of the country as a way of reducing the spread.

The Diaspora initiative for COVID-19 in Nigeria in a letter by the project coordinators, Prof. Akin Bamigboye and Lola Visser-Mabogunje, said there are over 26 promoters from various parts of the World.

The group said the funds being solicited are intended to be used for the procurement of masks, protective gears and other medical supplies for frontline responders.

They also intend to purchase life support machines for respiratory conditions, known as ventilators.

The letter added: “Therefore through the donations, we plan to arrange testing for 5,000 to 10,000 high risk individuals of all ages including most especially the above 60s and those with underlying medical conditions.

“The distribution of these materials and identification of those people to be tested will cut across the most affected States of the Federation, and this will be done through the assistance of NIDCOM, the apex Government agency for the coordination of diaspora activities. Distributing through NIDCOM will eliminate logistic challenges, bureaucratic bottlenecks and will provide ease of access to States Government.

“We believe that the activities we have so far identified will have positive outcomes and meaningful impact on the Medics, Paramedics and the communities at large, especially the poor and the physically challenged groups in our society.

“We are therefore calling on you to donate generously into the following account, opened solely for the purpose of this intervention. We can assure you that all procurement activities will be conducted in a transparent manner; contributions received will be declared and all expenditures will be accounted for.

“Your contributions should be sent to the following: Account Name:

DIASPORA SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 IN NIGERIA

USD account: 1384207380

Euro account: 1384207579

GBP account: 1384207902

Naira account: 1384206833: Name of Bank: Access Bank PLC. Address of the Bank: PLOT 999, Damole street, Victoria Island, Lagos SWIFT Code (BIC): ABNGNGLA Payment reference: Please indicate your name and country.

Anonymous donors are also welcome.

TRANSFER DETAIL USD (US DOLLAR) INFLOWS CITI BANK Beneficiary Name: Access bank plc Beneficiary Bank Swift Code: ABNGNGLA Beneficiary Bank Account Number: 36145842 Intermediary Bank’s Name: Citibank New York New York, N.Y 100043 Intermediary Bank’s Swift Code: CITIUS33 Routing: Number: 021000089 GBP (POUNDS) INFLOWS Beneficiary bank’s Name: Access bank Plc. Beneficiary bank’s Swift code: ABNGNGLA Beneficiary bank’s IBAN NO (GBP): GB27CITI18500811071211 Intermediary bank’s Name: Citibank London Citi Group Centre, Canary Wharf Intermediary bank’s Swift code: CITIGB2L Sort Code: 185008.”