A mobile Court sitting in Minna, the Niger State capital, has convicted 204 persons for violating the COVID-19 Order 2020 of the State.

It was gathered that the Niger State Police Command arrested and charged to court 216 persons out of which 204 were convicted and awarded punishment ranging from six months imprisonment or an option of N3,000 fine for motorcyclists/tricyclists and N5,000 for vehicles drivers.

Few days ago, the State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had warned that henceforth anyone without face mask would be arrested and prosecuted.

Twelve persons were however very lucky as they were discharged following their cogent reasons.

The offences, it was on Thursday gathered, ranged from driving vehicles during the period of lockdown to organising social events/gathering, not wearing face masks, conveying passengers during lockdown and carrying more than the prescribed numbers of passengers prescribed during the window.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, further enjoined members of the public, Nigerlites and residents to continue to be law abiding citizens and ensure strict compliance in the interest of public safety and should see the measure as means to curb the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives and properties in the State.