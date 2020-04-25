Dr. Katuka Humble, Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has enforced the closure of Manchok-Jos road.

This was to safeguard the people of Kaura and by extension Southern Kaduna and the state in general from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Manchok-Jos Road is gateway to southern part of Kaduna State from Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno and Kano States.

The Chairman, along with his Vice, Joy Akut, who made an on-the-spot assessment, observed that travelers were primarily responsible for carrying the virus into places that initially did not have.

Humble said the measure has became imperative to protect gateways into our region as safety of the people remain paramount to the administration of Governor Nasir El’Rufa’i.

According to him, only vehicles conveying essential items like food, petrol and pharmaceuticals into the state are allowed passage.

NAN reports that stationed at the entry point were Law Enforcement Officers and COVID-19 Medical Taskforce Team to screen people before they are given passage.