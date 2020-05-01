The Ekiti State Government on Friday ordered compulsory certification of corpses transported to the state in order to determine their medical history.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Coordinator of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, announced this in Ado Ekiti while giving an update on the fight against the pandemic.

Aluko expressed regrets that some people were still trying to forcefully enter the state through its borders in spite of prohibition.

He said some persons intercepted by security agencies on Thursday at Ido Ile Ekiti were immediately returned to the borders.

He said: “Movement of corpses had earlier been banned outrightly in Ekiti.

“But because of this lockdown relaxation, corpses will now be allowed to move in and out of Ekiti from next week: every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“However, let me emphasise that corpses that must enter Ekiti must henceforth be first certified through registration at the Ministry of Health to know their medical history.

“This is about our health and no compromise will be tolerated.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, disclosed that all the patients in isolation centres were stable and responding to treatment .

The commissioner, however, revealed that the second test conducted on the 45-year-old Doctor infected by a dead COVID-19 patient was still positive after the expiration of the 14 days isolation period.

“Another set of blood samples had already been taken from all the patients to ascertain their condition before any of them can be released because you have to be negative twice before being let out of the isolation centre,” Yaya-Kolade said.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo, said the state had taken delivery of four motorised fumigators donated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Agbeyo said the fumigators would enhance the state’s fumigating capacity to be able to cover the 16 local government areas of the state.