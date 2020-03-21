COVID-19: Conference Hotel assures customers of safety, Ijebu-Ode outlet gets new Manager

Conference Hotel Limited, owners of Conference Hotel, Abeokuta; Conference Hotel, Sagamu; Conference Hotel, Ijebu-Ode; and Journalist Rendezvous Hotel, Isheri, has assured customers of safety despite the increasing widespread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released to journalist by the Hotel’s Public Relations Consultant, Victor Eniola Mark, on Saturday.

Mark said: “Due to our deep love and respect for our customers and in compliance with Government directives, the Management of Conference Hotel Limited has put in place various measures to militate against the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 in all our facilities.

“Be rest assured of your safety. Everyone is sanitized before entering the facility and at regular intervals. Temperature of everyone entering the hotel reception is usually checked at the entrance to be sure that no one who is a risk to other client is allowed in.”

Mark explained further that the facilities are in themselves built in a way that encourages social distancing and not more than 40 persons would be allowed at a particular location at any given point in time.

He added: “Our facilities are quite spacious; so spacious that the structure allows and even encourages the practice of social distancing. The Roof Terrace Bar for example is large enough to accommodate over five hundred people but we have instructed our staff not to allow more than forty people at any part of the facility at any given time.

“We have also made available several other options in the premises to enable this further. Customers can choose to unwind at The Roof Terrace Bar, The Swimming Pool Bar, The Emerald Restaurant, The Underground Safari Lounge and The Pent House Restaurant. You see there are many options.”

Mark announced that Conference Hotel, Ijebu Ode now wears a new look and a new Hotel Manager has been appointed for it.

Hence, he encouraged customers to visit the facility for a better experience.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to inform you that Conference Hotel Ijebu Ode has been upgraded to international standard. Several parts of the facilities now wear a new and better look.

“It is not just a facelift thing. A new Hotel Manager, Mr. Olayinka Bello, has been appointed to ensure improved services and maintain the acclaimed ‘Conference Hotel Standard’.

“We encourage our esteemed customers to make use of all improved facilities at the Hotel as you can be rest assured better services daily.”