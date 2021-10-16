Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has said the efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone across the globe is from the pit of hell.

Pastor Enenche said this on Friday during sermon at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, Abuja, Nigeria.

Enenche said people should have the right to decide whether they want to seek medical help or not even when they are sick.

He said: “We terminate the demonic COVID agenda.

“We terminate the demonic false vaccination agenda all around the earth.

“In case you don’t know, compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell.

“Nobody is ever permitted to be given an injection by force for any reason.

“It is from the pit of hell.

“That is what you are praying about.

“Anybody who is sick has the right to be treated and anybody by choice can receive any medication, any time.

“Even God Almighty gave man a choice in the Garden of Eden.

“Only the devil leaves people with no choice.”

Enenche spoke days after the Federal Government of Nigeria announced that it would ban workers who fail to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test from accessing their offices starting from December 1, 2021.