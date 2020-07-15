How have organisations irrespective of sector fared in the management of communication concerning the Coronavirus pandemic?

What lessons can professionals and other stakeholders derive from the challenges that COVID-19 has posed to private organisations, National Centre for Disease Control and even various state governments?

Five communication experts will tackle the opportunities and challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up for the management of communication by companies and individuals across West Africa on July 16, 2020.

They will do so at a webinar organised by the West Africa Interest Group of the International Association of Business Communicators, Africa.

The Panellists are Anne Ezeh, Communications Director for GE’s Gas Power business for Sub-Saharan Africa; Omoniyi Ibietan, a certified regulation specialist and professional multi-stakeholder communication and relationship manager with the Nigerian Communications Commission; and Ukwori Ejibe, Strategic Communications, Change Management and Partnerships Lead for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

The Webinar will be moderated by Chido Nwakanma, President, IABC Nigeria, while Sola Abulu, Director for Membership and Members at large, Western Africa on the IABC Africa Regional Board, will serve as host.

People across Africa are registering for the webinar at: https://bit.ly/VirtualTalkSeries.

IABC West Africa said it had registered over 80 participants by July 13 and will close registration on July 15.

The International Association of Business Communicators West Africa Interest Group is part of the Africa chapter of the global association.

It provides a platform for West African professional business communicators who are keen to excel in their careers and improve on their knowledge and practice of the communication profession.

The IABC provides networking opportunities and avail experts the opportunity to mentor and profess their expertise to a varied audience within the profession.