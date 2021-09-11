COVID-19: CMD tasks Nigerians on safety protocols

Prof. Adekunle Ajayi, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI), on Saturday, urged Nigerians to abide by all safety protocols as a way of checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Adekunle gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ido-Ekiti.

He lamented the rate at which the third variant of COVID-19 was spreading among Nigerians, stressing that the spread could be checked, if safety precautions were observed by the citizens.

”COVID-19 is with us. It is very unlikely that it will go soon. We must, therefore, brace up in order to avoid unnecessary mortality arising from the pandemic.

”We must also be aware of the various infectious diseases in our communities and in the country in general.

”Individuals must ensure that they use their face masks, ensure proper hand washing and maintain social distancing to prevent themselves from contracting the virus,” he said.

The CMD also stressed the need for Nigerians to be responsible for their own safety.