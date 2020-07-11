Ezekiel Ayodele of Christ Grace Church, Ilorin, Kwara State has advised religious leaders in the country to stop criticising government policies on safety measures against Coronavirus.

The cleric also admonished them to desist from misleading their members to disobey government directives.

Ayodele, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, said religious leaders must be mindful of their utterances when talking about government actions.

He said it was false to think that the government targeted religious houses for close down of worship centres in an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19.

He said: “Most religious leaders have taken it too far by openly criticising government’s actions in front of their congregation or followers.

“Most Pastors and Imams have taken it too far and personal by misleading their followers to see government’s actions as intentional and useless.

“It is time for religious leaders to be mindful of their utterances and support the government to fight the pandemic.

“It is not all about setting the masses against government.

“The religious leaders have a huge influence on their followers and should learn to support the government, not openly turning the followers against the government in power.”

Ayodele called on religious leaders to be polite and stop provoking crisis in the country.

He added that governments were doing their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as well ensure public safety.

“It is better to remain mute rather than misleading your followers to underrate government policies or violate government rules,” he said.

NAN.

—