The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 polls, Peter Obi, as a man who truly loves reaching out in the true meaning of charity.

Bishop Chukwuma made this known on Monday at The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, where a team from Peter Obi delivered a COVID-19 intervention package to the hospital.

The Cleric, who described Obi as a man of the people, said he has once again demonstrated his kind hearted nature by “coming to Enugu to deliver such relief materials to us in this time of need”.

The team, led by the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Stella Okunna, handed over some relief materials from Obi to Chukwuma, the Founder of The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu.

The items included one carton of 2,000 face masks, eight cartons of hand gloves, four cartons of sanitisers, eight big cartons of paracetamol and an infrared thermometer.



Appreciating Obi for the palliative, Bishop Chukwuma said: “Obi loves to show love to people against all odds.”

He prayed God to bless Obi’s future endeavours.

Bishop Chukwuma said: “We are very appreciative of our brother and former Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, for extending his kind gestures to us here in Enugu State.

“He has once again demonstrated that he is a man who loves ecumenism.

“We thank him for the relief materials he donated to us and we pray God to continue to bless his endeavours.”

Okunna was accompanied by the former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Chief Patrick Nky Obi, and other aides