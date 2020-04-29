The team from China, which came with the medical supplies given to Nigeria by the Chinese Government on April 8, have all tested negative to the Coronavirus Disease.

The Chinese were put in quarantine for the mandatory 14 days as prescribed by the World Health Organisation on their arrival.

The Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the news briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Ehanire said: “The Chinese persons who came in, tests have been done after their 14-day quarantine.

“All of them were negative.

“So the Federal Ministry of Health is done with that particular case.”