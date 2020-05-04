Following criticisms of its handling of foreign nationals, including Nigeria, at the behest of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Government has issued new guidelines in Guangdong Province ensuring equal treatments for both locals and foreigners.

The Foreign Affairs Office of Guangdong People’s Government in a document made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, presented the new measures to the Nigeria Consulates General in Guangzhou to inform the latter of measures on ensuring equal services in nine sectors.

“Guangdong Government has guided competent authorities to formulate specific measures for nine related sectors respectively, i.e. medical institutions, education, catering, transportation, tourist attractions, hospitality, shopping malls and markets, residential communities and house leasing,” the Chinese revealed in the document.

The new measures, the Chinese authorities said, are to “ensure equal services,” adding: “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, governments at all levels in Guangdong have taken comprehensive, strict and thorough prevention and control measures and emphasized law-based and undifferentiated treatment to both Chinese and foreign nationals in implementing prevention and control measures and providing health management services. All foreign nationals in Guangdong are treated equally.”

It further stated that the move is to “provide guidance for grass-root institutions and businesses to comply with the requirements,” noting: “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, governments at all levels in Guangdong have taken comprehensive, strict and thorough prevention and control measures and emphasized law-based and undifferentiated treatment to both Chinese and foreign nationals in implementing prevention and control measures and providing health management services”.

Below are the Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Nine Sectors:

Appendix 1

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Medical Institutions

I. Medical institutions at all levels in Guangdong shall strictly offer equal health services in accordance with laws and regulations to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike, and strongly oppose any racist or discriminatory statements or acts.

II. Medical institutions at all levels should provide humanistic care while implementing epidemic prevention and health management and services. They should give full consideration to the reasonable concerns of Chinese and foreign nationals, provide them with science-based and targeted diagnostic and treatment plans and effectively protect their legitimate rights and interests.

III. Medical institutions at all levels shall not restrict or deny any specific group’s access to health care service on the basis of their nationality, race, gender or skin color. They shall act in line with the requirements of the local authorities without imposing any additional restrictions or control measures that target foreigners or people of specific nationalities.

IV. All shall be equally treated while making an appointment and receiving medical services. Both Chinese and foreign nationals with a valid ID are able to register for appointment in all medical institutions above level-2 in Guangdong. There will be no difference in the ways and channels of appointment registration, the number of slots available and the outpatient, emergency, check-up and inpatient services.

V. Medical institutions at all levels shall avoid the illegal disclosure of the epidemiological, personal or clinical information of those who seek medical care.

VI. All medical institutions shall provide regular health checks for those who are under medical observation and give due explanation to them and their family in a patient manner. In case of misunderstanding or conflict, medical institutions shall solve the problems in a rational way and through legitimate means, and the rights and interests of both parties should be guaranteed.

VII. Measures will be taken to give full play to the role of Chinese and foreign volunteers in delivering health service to facilitate mutual understanding and cooperation.

VIII. Measures will be taken to encourage and guide relevant people to receive tests and declare their health conditions timely and voluntarily. Hard copies of nucleic acid test results should be given to them so as to facilitate their movement.

IX. Medical institutions at all levels shall try to offer both Chinese and English versions in the epidemic prevention knowledge sharing, hospital guidance, signs and appointment platforms, setting up a good example in delivering medical service to foreigners.

X. Medical institutions at all levels shall timely respond to and effectively address problems and disputes relating to health management and services, and report to the authorities at a higher level where necessary. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control while seeking medical service, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Appendix 2

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Education Sector

I. The education sector in Guangdong shall provide law-based and equal services to all enrolled faculty members and students, and strongly oppose any racist or discriminatory statements or acts.

II. The education sector shall respect the customary practices of different countries and ethnic groups, provide humanistic care, give full consideration to reasonable concerns, offer necessary guarantee and services and safeguard the legitimated rights and interests.

III. The education sector shall strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control regulations of the national and provincial government, take up the responsibilities as the first accountability unit by bringing management and services of the enrolled faculty members and students into the overall epidemic prevention and control system. All gathering activities will be suspended during the epidemic.

IV. The higher education institutions shall act on the general requirements on epidemic prevention and control for faculty members and students who live in campus. For those who live outside campus, schools shall coordinate with the community they live and bring them into unified management of the community.

V. The education sector should improve ways of working while implementing policies, properly respond to the reasonable concerns and requests of the faculty members and students and help solve their practical difficulties.

VI. The health of the faculty members and students shall be protected in a precise and orderly manner by strengthening classified health management. For those who are undergoing medical observation, schools shall proactively contact the corresponding community or health management institution, give close attention to their test results or condition after treatment, and instruct them to follow doctors’ advice and receive community health management services. Schools will also help with their basic life necessities and ease their anxieties.

VII. Schools shall offer heartwarming services by coordinating with relevant departments to follow up individual cases. In case of forced termination of house renting contracts, lack of residence after finishing health management services, difficulties in access to hotels, public venues or public transport will be followed upon receipt.

VIII. For faculty members and students who are currently unable to return to Guangdong from overseas, on-line courses should be scheduled for them in light of the specific situation. For their own health and safety, they will be advised to follow suggestions of the WHO, to strengthen self-protection, reduce movement and make proper arrangements for their study and life.

IX. The latest information on epidemic prevention and control should be timely released to the faculty members and students, who will be encouraged to obtain the relevant information from authoritative sources, and to maintain a rational and objective attitude.

X. The education sector shall offer humanistic care to faculty members and students, encourage them to declare their health conditions through Guangdong Health Code, and help them connect local community. The education sector shall remind faculty members and students not to organize or take part in gatherings. In case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, they may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Appendix 3

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Catering Sector

I. Adhering to the concept of serving all customers, Guangdong catering industry shall provide equal catering services to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike in accordance with laws and regulations, and firmly oppose any racist or discriminatory statements or acts.

II. Dietary habits of different ethnic groups, races and nationalities shall be respected. No consumer shall be denied dining in under normal circumstances. Legitimate and reasonable consumer demand shall not be rejected.

III. Consumers’ health management measures shall be implemented such as temperature measuring and consumers with a body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C would be discouraged from entering the venue All localities shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to enter the venue with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed in after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal. The catering industry shall use the information in accordance with laws and regulations, and avoid any illegal disclosure.

IV. In line with epidemic control requirements, the dining facilities shall be kept clean and well-ventilated, and the number of diners shall be controlled. It must be ensured that each batch of consumers are spaced at a distance of more than one meter by decreasing tables or arranging consumers one table apart to reduce infection risks caused by clustered dining.

V. Consumers are encouraged to choose table reservation or online ordering, through which they can select contact-less delivery to reduce infection risks.

VI. Green consumption is encouraged. Every consumer shall be provided with two pairs of chopsticks and a spoon or every table with additional serving spoons and chopsticks.

VII. Knowledge of epidemic prevention could be promoted by displaying relevant announcements and posters on an LED screen or putting them up in prominent spots. Consumers will be informed about matters they should cooperate with and pay attention to, thus increasing their awareness of COVID-19 prevention.

VIII. The merchants shall proactively accept the supervision and inspection of the competent authorities and regulatory authorities, and promptly report and handle food safety incidents, and properly resolve consumer complaints and disputes with due attention, joining efforts with government authorities to create a safe environment for consumption.

IX. Convenience services are encouraged. At the entrance, hand disinfectants shall be placed and posters with Guangdong Health Code via Yueshengshi mini program (for residents from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao) and Guangdong Health Code via mobile page (for foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) shall be presented to facilitate health declaration.

X. Consumers are welcome to call 12345 or 12315 to raise their requests concerning epidemic prevention and control. Foreign nationals in Guangdong, in case of any problem, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hotline run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office, for consultation.

Appendix 4

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Transportation Sector

I. The transportation sector in Guangdong shall strictly apply equal transportation service in accordance with laws and regulations to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike, and strongly oppose any racist and discriminatory statements or acts.

II. No transportation enterprises shall restrict or deny any specific group’s access to public transport vehicles, such as taxis, subway and buses, on the basis of their nationality, race, gender or skin color. They shall not impose any additional restrictions or control measures that target specific groups. Anyone in the transportation sector who is confirmed to have the above-mentioned conducts will be held accountable in accordance with relevant regulations.

III. All transportation enterprises shall strengthen training of their staff (such as drivers and stewards, etc.) on the epidemic prevention skills and service awareness so that they are able to guarantee the safety of and good service to all passengers.

IV. All transportation enterprises and administration authorities shall improve their emergency response mechanism. If confirmed cases occur on a transportation vehicle, all relevant departments should take measures in a precise and proper manner. Terminal disinfection of the affected vehicles and places and medical observation of the relevant people should be conducted under the guidance of the health authorities.

V. Measures will be taken to give full play to the role of volunteers in bus and subway stations and taxi stops to facilitate mutual understanding and cooperation.

VI. The transportation enterprises are encouraged to play the audio material of epidemic prevention through vehicle radio, place leaflets on the seats or put up signs and tips in both Chinese and English to guide and remind passengers to take the public transport in order, wear masks throughout the journey and pay attention to the hygiene of their hands.

VII. All transportation enterprises should give due explanation to passengers while their staff members are delivering service. In case of misunderstanding or conflict, the service provider should solve the problems in a rational manner and through legitimate means so that the rights and interests of both parties can be guaranteed.

VIII. Health management measures should be implemented including body-temperature monitoring. Those who have a body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C shall be denied access to public transport. All localities shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to take public transport with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed on board after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal.

IX. Effective communication mechanism should be established between transportation administration departments and transportation enterprises. The enterprises should designate dedicated staff responsible for timely responding to the problems and difficulties in transportation services, and report to their competent transportation departments when necessary, so as to properly address the issues.

X. In case of any problem, passengers may call 12328 for complaint filing. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Appendix 5

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Tourist Attractions

I. All Chinese and foreign tourists should be treated equally in tourist attractions in accordance with laws and regulations. Differentiated practices against people of any specific nationality or groups are strictly forbidden. Any racist or discriminatory statements or acts are strongly opposed. Epidemic prevention and control measures should be taken when receiving tourists of all nationalities.

II. Both Chinese and foreign visitors are required to make real-name reservation and ticketing and follow undifferentiated guidance when waiting to enter tourism attractions. Posters with Guangdong Health Code via Yueshengshi mini program (for residents from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao) and Guangdong Health Code via mobile page (for foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) should be presented to facilitate health declaration.

III. Before entrance, health management measures such as body temperature check should be taken. Visitors with body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C will be denied entrance. All tourist attractions shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to enter the parks with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed in after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal. Tourist attractions should protect visitors’ personal information according to laws and regulations and avoid any illegal information disclosure.

IV. No tourist attraction shall restrict or deny specific groups of people from entering the area on the basis of nationality, race, gender, or skin color.

V. Tourist attractions should publicize multilingual guidance on COVID-19 prevention through their official websites, third-party platforms, Wechat official accounts, tourist service centers, billboards, radio, LED screens among other ways.

VI. Training on administrative staff and service staff over courtesy and reception of foreign visitors should be strengthened so as to make sure undifferentiated measures and services are carried out. Tourist attractions are encouraged to provide foreign language guide and other volunteer services.

VII. Tourist attractions should improve facilities for ventilation, disinfection and body temperature screening, strictly implement COVID-19 control measures and create a safe and orderly environment for all tourists.

VIII. Safety management and maintenance of facilities such as battery-driven vehicles, shuttle buses, tour boats, cable cars should be strengthened. Organization and administration of catering services, gift shops and other venues in business areas should be enhanced. No legitimate or reasonable consumption needs of Chinese and foreign tourists shall be denied.

IX. If any visitor shows symptoms of CIVID-19, administration departments of the tourist attractions should immediately contact the local health and tourism departments, report to local government and make sure that proper diagnosis, treatment and health management measures are provided to the visitor.

X. While handling inquiries or complaints from visitors, tourist attractions shall apply undifferentiated principles to all tourists, and no discriminatory statements or acts are allowed. Foreign visitors, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Appendix 6

Measures on Ensuring Equal Services in Hospitality Sector

I. The hospitality sector in Guangdong shall strictly apply undifferentiated accommodation and health management service in accordance with laws and regulations to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike, and strongly oppose any racist or discriminatory statements or acts.

II. In the principle of humanistic care, the hospitality sector shall take reasonable concerns of all guests into full consideration when providing hotel accommodation. No individual shall be restricted or denied from checking in on the basis of nationality, race, gender or skin color. Nor should the legitimate and reasonable consumption needs of foreign nationals be rejected.

III. Health management measures such as body temperature check shall be implemented. Those who have a body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C shall be denied checking in. All localities shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to check in with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed to check in after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal.

IV. The hospitality sector (guesthouses, hotels, etc.) shall build a communication mechanism with their local communities, police stations, and foreign affairs offices to quickly and effectively solve problems related to their guests, especially issues and problems raised by foreign nationals during their stay. Communication and coordination shall be strengthened, and the staff should timely respond to them and help to solve their problems.

V. The hospitality sector shall establish an emergency response mechanism for public health events, report to the disease control departments or medical institutions in time if any guest doesn’t feel well, and take temporary isolation measures before professional personnel arrive. During the process, the staff should ensure personal protection, cooperate with epidemiological investigation, and explain the ongoing situation to other guests.

VI. The hospitality sector (guesthouses, hotels etc.)shall protect the privacy of the guests.

VII. The hospitality sector shall take timely disinfection measures in public areas and on public goods in accordance with the requirements of relevant guidelines and reinforce the management of air-conditioning ventilation systems. Windows in the guest rooms should be open for better natural ventilation.

VIII. Publicity materials regarding epidemic prevention shall be simple and clear, preferably in both Chinese and English. Elevators, guest rooms, reception desks and other areas could be used to promote the knowledge and measures of prevention and control to improve the awareness of guests.

IX. More measures to care for guests shall be adopted, such as setting up a “care area” in the lobby where masks, hand disinfectants and brochures of epidemic prevention are provided to guests. In regions where health code is applied, posters about application of Guangdong Health Code via Yueshengshi mini program (for residents from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao) and Guangdong Health Code via mobile page (for foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) should be presented at prominent spots to facilitate health declaration.

X. In case of any problem, consumers may call 12315 for complaint filing. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office, for consultation.

Appendix 7

I. All shopping malls and markets in Guangdong attach great importance to consumers’ shopping rights, health and safety, treat all Chinese and foreign nationals alike and firmly oppose any racist or discriminatory statements or acts.

II. All shopping malls and markets in Guangdong shall provide equal services to consumers. Restricting consumers of certain nationalities or specific groups from entering the facility or raising prices at them shall be prohibited.

III. All shopping malls and markets in Guangdong shall strengthen publicity on health management via posters and animated short films, reminding all the people entering the facility to wear masks, accept temperature measuring etc. It is also encouraged to provide promotional materials in Chinese and English.

IV. During the epidemic, those who have a body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C shall be denied access to the venue. All localities shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to enter the venue with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed in after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal. All shopping malls and markets shall use the relevant information in accordance with laws and regulations, and avoid any illegal disclosure.

V. All shopping malls and markets across Guangdong shall provide quality service, and explain the epidemic prevention policies and requirements in Guangdong to Chinese and foreign consumers patiently. In case of any misunderstanding or conflict, service providers shall resolve to rational and legitimate methods to solve the problem and protect rights of both parties. The use of discriminatory language against specific nationalities or specific groups is strictly prohibited. Aggressive physical behavior caused by poor linguistic communication and misunderstanding shall be avoided.

VI. All shopping malls and markets in Guangdong are encouraged to guide consumers to use contact-less payment methods instead of cash.

VII. All shopping malls and markets in Guangdong shall protect consumers’ personal registration information and shall not disclose their personal information to a third party.

VIII. Shopping malls and markets are encouraged to place hand disinfectants at the entrances or designated areas.

IX. Shopping malls and markets in Guangdong shall timely respond to issues concerning differentiated treatments and facilitate the timely resolution of relevant issues to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and maintain a fair, equal and safe consumption environment.

X. Consumers whose legitimate rights and interests are infringed upon in the shopping malls and markets in Guangdong may call 12315 for complaint filing and rights protection. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line，for consultation.

Appendix 8

I. All residential communities shall strictly apply undifferentiated health service in accordance with laws and regulations to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike, and strongly oppose any racist and discriminatory statements or acts.

II. Customary practices of different countries and ethnic groups shall be respected and humanistic care shall be provided. Property service enterprises and their staff shall give full consideration to reasonable concerns of Chinese and foreign nationals and provide necessary guarantee and assistance to effectively protect their legitimate rights and interests when implementing epidemic prevention and control measures and health care services.

III. Property service enterprises shall continue to cooperate with the residential community committees and health commissions in implementing epidemic prevention and control measures and take more targeted and effective measures to create a safety net against virus in the communities.

IV. Guidance on applying for Guangdong Health Code or other health certificates shall be presented on posters or billboards around the major entrances and exits of the residential quarters. Multilingual guidance and posters can be provided in the communities inhabited by a higher number of foreign nationals. No staff of property service enterprises shall restrict or deny specific groups of people from entering the area on the basis of nationality, race, gender, or skin color.

V. Staff of property service enterprises shall pay equal attention to the health dynamics of all the residence and provide proactive health services including body-temperature monitoring. Those who have a body temperature at or higher than 37.3°C shall be denied access to the community area. All localities shall implement region-specific, multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control in light of the current situation. Where Guangdong Health Code or other health code is applied, guidelines on such health code application should be provided. Those who fail to present Guangdong Health Code or other health code, are allowed to enter the community with a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days or a Notice on Lifting Medical Quarantine issued within the past 7 days. Those only with a valid ID should also be allowed in after they register their personal information and have their body temperature tested normal. Communities shall not impose additional restrictions or control measures on any specific group of people.

VI. Staff of property service enterprises shall not breach relevant regulations and disclose personal information of its customers.

VII. Residential communities are encouraged to fully leverage the role of foreign volunteers, who can facilitate communication and help foreign residents better understand and cooperate with the local prevention and control measures.

VIII. If misunderstanding and disputes occur in residential communities, appropriate measures and legitimate means should be adopted in an equitable manner to protect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties.

IX. Hand disinfectants could be placed around the entrance of the residential quarters, and posters with Guangdong Health Code via Yueshengshi mini program (for residents from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao) and Guangdong Health Code via mobile page (for foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) should be presented for facilitating health declaration. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.

Appendix 9

I. House leasing companies, agencies and their staff shall strictly provide equal house rental services to all Chinese and foreign nationals in Guangdong alike in accordance with laws and regulations, and strongly oppose any racist and discriminatory statements or acts.

II. House leasing companies, agencies and their staff should provide humanistic care and high-quality services to Chinese and foreign nationals equally, and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of all.

III. House leasing companies, agencies and their staff should treat all clients equally and shall not restrict or deny any individual from renting a house on the basis of nationality, race, gender or skin color.

IV. House leasing companies, agencies and their staff should protect client information in accordance with laws and regulations, and are prohibited from disclosing personal information of their clients in violation of laws and regulations.

V. House leasing companies and agencies, depending on their business needs, are encouraged to provide multilingual information and improved services to their clients.

VI. Property lessor and lessee shall abide by laws and regulations, and fulfill their obligations in accordance with their rental contract. Within contract term, the lessor shall not terminate or revise the contract, raise the rents unilaterally or refuse to return the lessee’s security deposit without justified reasons.

VII. If disputes occur, lessor and lessee should resolve their disagreement through appropriate means in accordance with laws and regulations. Arbitrarily terminating the renting contract is not allowed.

VIII. House leasing companies and agencies are encouraged to provide disinfectants for their clients, and post Guangdong Health Code via Yueshengshi mini program (for residents from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao) and Guangdong Health Code via mobile page (for foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) to the clients for facilitating their health declaration. Foreign nationals, in case of any reasonable request concerning epidemic prevention and control, may call 1258088, a 24-hour multilingual service hot line run by Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office.