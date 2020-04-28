The Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of Ray Power and Africa Independent Television, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Dokpesi disclosed this in a message to members of staff in Abuja, AIT reported on Monday.

He was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to also get tested.

Dokpesi said in the message: “I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive.

“I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks.

“Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible.”