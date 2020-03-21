COVID-19: CAN to Christians: Do online service, home cells

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter on Saturday issued directives to Churches to use house cell-based or online service if their congregation is more than 50.

This, according to CAN, is part of measures to protect lives and slow down any spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The directive was issued after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council and Bloc leaders headed by the State Chairman, Rev. Mathias Echioda, charging Christians to always pray with Psalms 91 and have faith in God.

According to Echioda: “In line with the ban on public gatherings by the State Government and directive from the National CAN, all Churches in Niger State are to use house cell based service or online service.

“Where possible, particularly for Churches who do not have online system, to have large gathering/services broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“All churches need to provide alcohol-based hand sanitiser for use by their congregants and ensure members engage in regular washing of hands with soap and water; use of same towel is not allowed.”

Rev. Echioda further called on churches to ensure that their members maintain at least one meter (3 feet) distance between any member who is coughing or sneezing and to educate them to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

Furthermore, he encouraged Christians to drink hot water as regularly as possible for respiratory hygiene.

“This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose the used tissue immediately,” he added.

He advised Christians not to panic, adding: “If any member suffers from fever, cough, or have difficulty in breathing, such should seek medical care early; always pray with the Book of Psalms 91, and have faith in God.”

While calling on Churches in the State to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings, trusting God for victory over the plague, CAN also directed Churches to observe March 22 and 29, 2020 as days of special prayers for Nigeria against the pandemic.