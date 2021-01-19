The Christian Association of Nigeria has issued fresh guidelines for church services and other religious programmes following the second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

CAN’s fresh guidelines was contained in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in Abuja on Monday.

Daramola said the additional advisory was in line with those of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said: “In addition to previous guidelines, churches must ensure that no one is allowed entry in the church without face mask and all worshippers, including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases. People who are sick or too old should stay at home, while temperature screening are done at every entry point to the Church.

“Churches must ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship. Windows, and doors must be fully opened for air to circulate in and out freely, and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners

“Attendance should not exceed one-third of the sitting capacity of every church. Alternatively, churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other. There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged.

“Sanitisers should be made available in all the rest rooms, while practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use, and worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

“Churches must ensure separate entry and exit points to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points. Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist, and there should be consistent prayers for the end of the pandemic.”