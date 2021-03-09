The private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 on Tuesday fulfilled its pledge to the Lagos State Government by donating 260 medical oxygen gas cylinders and newly purchased Incinerator to Yaba Isolation centre in Lagos State.

Speaking to media at the commissioning of the incinerator and presentation, the Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation, who doubles as an administrator of CACOVID, Zouera Youssoufou, said though 260 gas cylinders of different sizes were donated, including incinerator, CACOVID will do more to assist the Lagos State Government and other states across the country to ensure that the fight against the deadly coronavirus is finally won.

Youssoufou explained that incineration is a waste treatment process that involves the combustion of organic substances contained in waste materials and this will eradicate the risk of the waste from the isolation centre in the community.

She also noted that the incineration can be moved from one centre to another and it can serve the whole isolation centres in the State.

Expressing deepest appreciation of the state government to all members of the CACOVID team, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, applauded the prompt intervention of the team at the time the state was in dire need of both oxygen and its cylinders.

Abayomi said CACOVID showed up at a time oxygen cylinders were so hard to find and for this the State will remain very appreciative of the kind gesture.

Abayomi noted that CACOVID has always come to the support of the government.

On the demand for Oxygen, he said: “Our demand has not exceeded our supply,” adding that the logistics behind oxygen is quite complex and sophisticated.

He noted that Lagos State is building capacity, adding: “Building our oxygen logistics and we are about to commission a new oxygen plant in Gbagada.”

He also pointed out the waste that comes out of the isolation centre is biomedical waste, which is toxic to human, saying the incinerator will reduce its potential risk on the community and this can be used for the next 50 years.

Youssoufou recently said the provision of oxygen to all the isolation centres across the country was made possible by a key partner of CACOVID, Raj Gupta of African Industries Group, at no costs, immediately the request for oxygen was made from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Gupta, the Chairman of African Industries Group, promised that his company will continue to provide oxygen free of charge to all the states across the country, through CACOVID.

He said: “We will continue to support Nigeria with oxygen for free for as long as this is required.

“No Covid patient in any public hospital or isolation centre should have to pay for oxygen.”