The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has announced a drastic reduction in the number of guests at the wedding of his son, Hamisu, on Friday.

Buratai announced this in a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sagir Musa, following a positive test of an attendee at the COAS Annual Congress, Major General Olubunmi Irefin, who eventually died.

Irefin was until his death the General Officer Commanding of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Musa said in the statement on Thursday: “The Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of his family, feels honoured to sincerely appreciate, thank and welcome all dignitaries and invited guests to his son’s wedding slated for Friday, December 11.

“However, due to the resurgence of the Pandemic in the FCT, Buratai will be unable to personally attend to, receive, or meet you at the event. All inconveniences are hereby regretted please.”