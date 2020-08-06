President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the second phase of the eased lockdown by another four weeks.

This was announced on Thursday by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 during its news briefing in Abuja.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the briefing.

Mustapha said the extension of the eased lockdown was one of the recommendations presented to President Buhari when members of the PTF met him on Wednesday.

According to him, the major changes being proposed are aimed at achieving the gradual re-opening of international air flights within established parameters. re-opening of rail transportation within established parameters, and the granting of permissions to exit classes to resume ahead of examinations.

Under the revised guidelines of the eased lockdown, which will be maintained in the next four weeks, the current nationwide curfew from 10pm to 6am still stands.

Also, meetings for government officials and parastatals will continue to hold virtually.

While the ban on entertainment centres will be maintained, restrictions on recreational parks have been lifted for non-contact physical activities.

Passengers arriving for domestic flights can now arrive at least an hour and a half before flight, and three hours before the flight for international travelers.