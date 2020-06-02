BUA Foundation on Tuesday in Lagos donated N200 million and five ambulances to the Lagos State Government to strengthen the state’s COVID-19 response plan.

O’tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, said in a statement that the Group Chief Operating Officer of the group, Chimaobi Madukwe, presented the ambulances and cheque to the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Madukwe commended the effort of the state in curbing the effects of the virus, noting that BUA would continue to support various efforts across Nigeria to stop the virus.

He said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we felt a responsibility to support the state government and the people during these times.

“We are proud to be associated with the Lagos State government in this fight against the coronavirus.

“We are keen in contributing our quota where needed to end the pandemic and these ambulances are to ensure the people of Lagos state get the best medical attention.

“We are working tirelessly with various stakeholders to further identify places where help is needed, and had since set aside a grant in addition to this cash donation and five ambulances from which some projects are being carried out.”

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the donation was critical to the COVID-19 fight.

Sanwo-Olu commended the foundation and the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the gesture, saying it would strengthen the state’s response to the pandemic.