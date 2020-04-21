Barcelona have put the title rights for the Camp Nou stadium up for sale as they bid to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus.

The Liga club’s executive board said Tuesday it will donate the entire fee raised by selling the title rights to the Camp Nou to fighting the global pandemic.

The Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe with more than 99,000 seats.

It has never had a sponsor since opening in 1957.

“We want to send a universal message: For the first time someone will have the opportunity to put their name on Camp Nou and the revenues will go to all of humanity, not just Barca,” club vice president Jordi Cardoner said.

“The initiative arose in an emergency situation. We think that we have to have a very quick response, putting our crown jewel at the service (of the fight).”

The club has been working on a number of initiatives in the fight against Covid-19, giving up facilities and helping import medical supplies through partners of the Barcelona Foundation.

Some of Barca’s sportsmen and women have also been visiting the sick in local hospitals where possible.

The title rights will be available on a one-year deal, with the Camp Nou set to be renamed for the entire 2020-21 season

A club statement said: “In the next few weeks, the Barça Foundation, through the Club’s Commercial Area, will begin the process of finding a sponsor who wishes to acquire the title rights to Camp Nou for a season with the proceeds going to finance research projects and other projects involved in the battle against the effects of COVID-19, both at a local and international level.

“Barca are ceding those rights for a name to be put to Camp Nou for the very first time as the title rights are a commercial option that has never been exploited before.”