COVID-19: Astazeneca vaccine now available in all sites – Ogun

Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board says the AstraZeneca brand of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in all vaccination sites across the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, made this known in a chat with Press Officers, PHCDB, Sola Ogunbanwo and Yemisi Fashola in Abeokuta, stated that residents who are due for the second dose of the vaccine should visit the nearest vaccination site to receive it.

“We have just received 255,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 120,000 doses of Pfizer, and 32,000 doses of Moderna vaccine. I want to urge all those who are due for their second dose to visit the nearest facility closest to them. Also, I appeal to those who are yet to take any of the doses to also come out and get vaccinated,” she said.

Coker said the State was working towards achieving 70 per cent coverage, hence, engagement of critical stakeholders to mobilise people to the vaccination sites and deployment of boats to riverine areas, as well as special vehicles to hard-to-reach communities, adding that effort would be intensified to carry out the campaign at parks and garages, correctional centers and offices.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola restated that the vaccine was safe and effective to protect against the virus, calling on those who were yet to be vaccinated to do so.