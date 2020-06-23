The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has directed all workers of the Assembly, including the lawmakers, to submit themselves for compulsory coronavirus test.

This was made known to journalists by the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Health, Ali Kalat, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Kalat said the directive became necessary after a staff of the Assembly tested positive to the virus.

He however said that none of the lawmakers had tested positive.

He said: “But going forward, we have to surrender ourselves for testing so that we will be sure that the entire members of the assembly and its workforce are COVID-19 negative.

“The speaker has given directives that the entire workforce of the assembly should be subjected to coronavirus tests and the exercise is still going on at the assembly,

“All staff have converged for the exercise and it is ongoing.”

Kalat said subsequently, all members would also submit themselves for the test, adding: “After the exercise we will close and wait for further directives from the executive.”