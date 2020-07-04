The Nigerian Army on Saturday distributed food items to 500 households in Garin-Kutare and Lugga communities of Amanawa settlement in Dange-Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Garin-Kutare is a community adjacent to the Infectious Diseases Hospital, where leapers reside after undergoing treatment.

In his remark at the event, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, said the items were provided to cushion the hardship people were facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bande, who was represented by Brigadier General Moses Gara, the Garrison Commander of the Division, added that the gesture was part of the ongoing year 2020 Army Day Celebrations with the Nigerian Army marking 157 years of existence.

He said the gesture was also aimed at boosting civil-military relations and complementing the Federal Government’s efforts at cushioning the effects of the coronavirus on citizens.

The GOC urged communities to support the Army with useful information to enable it achieve maximum success in the delivery of its mandate to ensure peace and to protect the country’s territory.

According to him, some of the projects inaugurated as part of the celebrations are structures, hospitals and other programmes in the Barrack.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, said the exercise was intended to foster stronger civil-military relationship as well as showing concern on people’s plights.

Buratai, who was represented by Brigadier General Hamidu Musa, expressed the Army’s concern over the people’s present predicament due to COVID-19.

Dr. Usman Bello, the Chief Medical Director, Sokoto Infectious Diseases Hospital, praised the Army for the gesture, saying that members of the communities from different parts of the country were stationed after they were treated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, village heads of Garin-Kutare, Sarkin Kutare Sama’ila, and Alhaji Ardo Musa of Lugga community, expressed satisfaction with the gesture and said it would ease their sufferings as well as that of their respective families.

NAN reports that items distributed included rice, vegetable oil and other essential items.