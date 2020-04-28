Barely one week after the Dutch Eredivisie was declared void due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Argentina also announced that its football season was over and added there will be no relegation this season or next due to the disruption caused by the unprecedented crisis.

“We are going to end the tournaments, so we can designate the teams qualified for continental competitions next year,” Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, said on Monday.

The dramatic decision means the country’s Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to end in a playoff in May, has been scrapped after just one round of matches.

Diego Maradona will surely be delighted by the latest development as his struggling side Gimnasia would avoid relegation despite being in the bottom three.

The Argentina football legend was appointed as head coach of Gimnasia in September last year but failed to revive the club’s fortunes.

Argentina has extended its nationwide lockdown by another two weeks until May 10 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.