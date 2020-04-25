The Court of Appeal has introduced an alternative e-payment, tagged: “The Court of Appeal REMITA (031800300100),” for filing of court processes.

The Acting President of the court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mense, made the disclosure in a circular.

The circular was addressed to the presiding justices of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, Kaduna, Enugu, PH, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Yola, Makurdi, Ekiti, Akure, Benin, Sokoto, Akwa, Asaba, Kano, Abuja and Owerri Divisions.

According to the circular, the procedure was introduced because of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the bid to reduce contacts between court staff and litigants.

The circular requested the presiding justices to compile telephone numbers and email addresses of counsel who had matters in their divisions and forward same to the court’s email address.

It said: “In view of the pandemic of COVID-19 in the country, the Court of Appeal has introduced an alternative e-payment for filing court processes via the Court of Appeal REMITA (031800300100), to reduce contact between the court staff and litigants.

“Consequently, you are requested to compile the telephone numbers and email addresses of all learned counsel having matters in your divisions and forward to the official email address: [email protected].

“You are further requested to forward the list of assessment fee in respect of all processes the learned counsel intend to file for ease of guidance.

“Same should be posted at the entrance and notice board of the court for strict compliance.

“The guideline for the e-payment of the court processes is hereby attached and will be communicated to the counsel via their respective telephone numbers and email addresses.”

It added that legal counsel would be required to submit hardcopies of evidence of payment at the court registry for further actions.

According to the circular, the e-payment should be made by visiting: www.remita.net.