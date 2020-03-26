COVID-19: Anthony Joshua in self-isolation as Prince Charles tests positive

Anthony Joshua has issued reassurances about his health after it emerged he met Prince Charles, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at a function earlier this month.

The three-belt world heavyweight champion and the Prince both attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, a little over two weeks before it was revealed the heir to the throne has coronavirus.

Joshua is currently still scheduled to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

His spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well.

“He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.”

The spokesperson did not say whether Joshua had been tested for the disease, which continues to shut down sport and communities across the world.

Bob Arum, who is due to co-promote Tyson Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder this year, said on Wednesday the contest is “clearly not” going to happen in July, a delay which has potential knock-on effects on Joshua’s 2020 programme.