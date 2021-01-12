In continuation of the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols/guidelines in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 night clubbers, including strippers, at Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island on Sunday.

The latest arrest comes on the heels of that effected between Friday midnight and Saturday morning.

During the first enforcement exercise, personally led by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, 243 persons were arrested on Victoria Island, Surulere and Maryland, largely at night clubs.

The Commissioner of Police, who had already ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments in the Command to be on the prowl of violators of the preventive protocols and orders of the government on halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterated his zero tolerance for violation of the protocols.

The Police operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state, on the order of Odumosu, went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.

Odumosu has ordered that the suspects be moved to the Task Force office in Oshodi for prosecution.

The police boss has also ordered that club owners should no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the protocols in the state.

Odumosu, based on reports and updates on the spread of the pandemic, has admonished Lagosians to be law abiding and value their lives as the pandemic is a global reality.