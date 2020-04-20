Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, has kick started the distribution of food materials in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

The relief packages were donated by the Alapomu and concerned indigenes of Apomuland.

The donations are meant to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable people as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oba Afolabi said the initiate was also to support the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in providing assistance to the poor and needy in the various communities in view of the corona virus pandemic.

“Government alone can not provide for everyone without support from individuals and groups,” he said

The Apomu COVID-19 Relief Fund Project was initiated by Alapomu and a committee was set up.

Prof. Sina Oladokun chairs the committee.

Prof. Lateef Agbaje is the Secretary, while Comrade Waheed Oladejo is in charge of Field Operations.

The committee also supervised the packaging of the food materials, which included rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil and loaves of bread.

All the food items were sourced from Apomu to the boost local economy.

Oba Afolabi expressed his appreciation to the Asiwaju of Apomuland, members of the committee and illustrious sons and daughters of Apomuland who contributed to make the project a success.