The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has postponed indefinitely his 50 years coronation anniversary in the aftermath of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the monarch ascended the throne on January 14, 1971, aged 31.

Oba Adeyemi, who had made adequate arrangement for an elaborate ceremony, said it was important to postpone the event.

He said that he had been able to convince his traditional cabinet on the need to postpone the event, as a sign of respect for the sanctity of human life.

“As usual, all those who know the importance of the Alaafin stool to the Yoruba nationhood, both at home and in the diaspora, had indicated their intention to be physically present on the occasion.

“Against the backdrop of the current global pandemic of COVID-19, I have got to make a rethink on the timing of the celebration.

“With very strong personal pain but with respect for the sanctity of human life, I have been able to convince my traditional cabinet (Oyomesi) of the need to postpone the event.

“The event is postponed till after the pandemic might have gone in no distant future,” he said.

The oba added that the logistics of effecting social distance rule and need of harbouring visitors from abroad for the mandatory two weeks isolation informed the decision.

“Consequently, between personal interest and national interest, especially when it comes to the sanctity of human life, the choice is clear for any patriot.

“While regretting any inconveniences the postponement might have caused, the sanctity of human life is more important to me than any social engagement,” he said.