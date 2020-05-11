Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Monday announced the closure of livestock markets as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Emmanuel, in a statement signed by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee, declared the markets closed “with immediate effect”.

Ekuwem said: “The markets will remain closed for the rest of May 2020. By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock, goats, cows and rams will be allowed into the state until further notice.

“Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and leave.”

Ekuwem directed security agencies to monitor and ensure full compliance with the closure, adding that defaulters would be prosecuted accordingly.

Sources close to the News Agency of Nigeria indicated that the closure became necessary following reports that some people, in the disguise of bringing in livestock, were using the trucks to transport people, contrary to the interstate travel ban.