A private school, Tower of Ivory Schools, Ediene in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom, has waived third term tuition for students to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on parents.

Lady Dorothy Ekpoudom, its Coordinator, who announced the gesture on Wednesday, said that all levels – nursery, primary and secondary – would benefit from it.

“The institution’s management will be responsible for all expenses throughout the term,” she declared.

She said that the measure was the school’s “palliative” for the parents in view of the economic hardship brought by the global pandemic.

Ekpoudom expressed happiness that students of the school performed excellently in the 2020 West African Examination Council School Certificate Examination whose result was released on Monday.

“The result was released on Monday and my students did so well. I am so proud and happy,” she said.