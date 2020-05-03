Dr. Kayode Ajulo, a legal practitioner, has urged the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to demand for negative test certificates before granting access to premises of public institutions.

Ajulo said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja against the backdrop of the relaxation of lockdown that would take effect from Monday.

The lawyer, a former National Secretary of the Labour Party, said it was imperative for the Federal Government to take proactive steps in ensuring that before access was granted to premises of public institutions, everyone must present a “Negative Test Certificate”.

Ajulo said an estimated 30 per cent of people who contracted the virus would not show symptoms, hence, the use of temperature check might not prove effective in confirming the status of people with access to public institutions.

He said that while relaxing the lockdown for people to resume business was not without a grimace of relief, adding however that if people who did not know they are infected returned to work, they risked infecting countless others.

This, according to him, can wipe out all the progress made by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, adding that there is need to speed up COVID-19 testing.

He added that government should provide Personal Protective Equipment before people could safely go back to work, stressing that the number of tests conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control was still below 13,000.

“I was in the premises of public institutions for the conduct of my assignment on April 29 and I sighted a renowned personality mingling with others, who was later confirmed to have tested positive to the virus few days later,” he recalled.

Ajulo said one could only imagine how many lives would have been exposed to the virus by mingling with such personality without adequate testing before being allowed to the public institution.

“There is no gainsaying, the herculean task that will ensue in tracing contacts of persons who have been to premises of public institutions for the past five days before the case was confirmed,” Ajulo said.

The News Agency of Nigeriareports that the relaxation of the lockdown was pursuant to the Presidential Address of April 27 as advised by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Various directives and guidelines for the resumption of business in premises of public institutions in the bid to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were issued by the PTF.