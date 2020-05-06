The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the sector has been the worst hit since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Sirika said this on Wednesday during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said: “We are in very difficult moments like everyone else.

“All of this started because someone travelled and unfortunately came back home with it and the consequence is what we’ve been going though.

“We are the worst hit, than any other sector.

“Some N17 billion monthly is being lost by the airlines, thanks to COVID-19.”