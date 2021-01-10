Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again gone into isolation due to contact with victims of COVID-19.

This is the second time the governor would go into isolation since the deadly virus hit Nigeria in February 2020.

The governor had in July 2020 gone into isolation when his wife, Eunice Ortom, son, and some of the wife’s personal aides tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, on Sunday, announced that his principal, Governor Ortom had again gone into self-isolation.

Abounu who announced this at the Armed Forces Interdenominational service held at the ECWA Church, Makurdi, the capital city explained that the governor decided to go into isolation following the medical report indicating that a certain Permanent Secretary (whose name he refused to disclose) and his family members tested positive for the virus.

The deputy governor, who is also Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19 said that the governor will remain in isolation for the stipulated number of days until a test shows he is negative.

“As I speak with you, the governor has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he said.

The deputy governor also decried the rate the virus has killed several personalities in the state.

