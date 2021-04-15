Nigeria on Wednesday again did not record any death from complications arising from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The country had recorded no fatality from the virus in the last three days.

This was after a one week run of no death, which was broken some days back.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic in Nigeria on its Twitter handle, Lagos State reported 19 new cases, with the Federal Capital Territory having 15.

Adamawa State reported 12 new cases, while Akwa Ibom had 10, Cross River-9, Rivers-6, Ogun-6, Kano-5, Kaduna-4 and Osun-3.

In all as at Wednesday night, Nigeria had recorded 164,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 154,270 discharged and 2,061 deaths.