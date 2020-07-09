The Federal Government says it has rescheduled the special evacuation flight for Nigerian citizens in Canada earlier scheduled for Friday.

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa announced this on Thursday in a statement.

It said the decision was based on request by the intending evacuees.

According to the mission, the request followed their inability to get the required COVID-19 test results and make payments for their flight tickets.

It said: “These challenges are as a result of the fact that the time frame for the release of the COVID-19 test results in Canada varies from province to province.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria High Commission here informs that the flight has been rescheduled.”

According to the mission, a new date will be announced within two days and payments made by evacuees would determine how early the date would be.

The mission explained that the decision was necessary as there was likely to be only one evacuation flight from Canada to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the second time the flight is being disrupted by logistic hitches.

The first one scheduled for May 14 was cancelled after Canadian authorities denied over-flight and landing permits to Air Peace, the Nigerian carrier chosen then.