The Abia State Government on Friday announced the indefinite extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state, which will commence from April 20, as part of its effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, on Friday.

Okiyi-Kalu said the Abia State Government had directed that the initial lockdown directive would be relaxed on April 18 and 19 to enable residents to restock on their food and essential supplies.

He said the decision to extend the lockdown was informed by “the advice of medical experts and a painstaking review of the coronavirus situation with the state COVID-19 Inter-Ministerial Committee

“And in our continued determination to protect the people of the state from the pandemic while also ensuring that the effect of preventive measures on our people is alleviated.”

Okiyi-Kalu said residents were expected to use face masks as it had become compulsory for residents to wear face mask before leaving their homes.

He said the directive for closure of the state’s borders was still in place as further directives had been given to relevant agencies to ensure that the state’s borders remained secure.

According to him, the state government was working assiduously to protect the people of Abia from the pandemic and prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Okiyi-Kalu commended the people for their support and cooperation and appealed to them for continued understanding on the new directive.