The Abia State Government says it has embarked on active case search in all its 17 local government areas to ensure that cases of COVID-19 and other related diseases are reported timely.

Stanley Ajamgbulogu, the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Abia State Ministry of Health, said this to News Agency of Nigeria in Umuahia on Friday.

Ajamgbulogu said the disease surveillance officers had been trained for the assignment, adding that it was part of the measures to break the chain of transmission in the state.

NAN reports that Abia State has so far recorded only two cases of COVID-19, out of which one had successfully been discharged, having tested negative twice, while the other is reportedly responding to treatment.

Ajamgbulogu said the officers were currently engaged in active case search of priority diseases in all the 17 council areas.

He said, “We also operate with the people we call the community informants who are at the community level.

“These informants feed the health facility in charge of the disease with reports from various communities.

“So, the disease surveillance officers alert the state for further investigation.”

Ajamgbulogu lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the level of awareness created in the state, especially through the media, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, people are now adhering to the use of face masks, imbibing the culture of hand washing, physical distancing and other measures that may help to break the chain of transmission in the state.

