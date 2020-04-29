As part of efforts to cushion the sufferings posed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the representative of Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, has distributed palliatives to 9,990 households in Niger State.

The lawmaker said at the symbolic presentation of the items to representatives of each of the nine local government areas, that he was moved by the plights of his people who have been suffering due to the lockdown declared by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It should be recalled that the lawmaker had in March this year donated 900 bags of rice, over 30 100kg bags of maize and hand wash detergents among other items to the people.

While flagging off the distribution of palliatives to indigent members of his constituency, Senator Musa, who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Sagir Taffida, said 9,000 households in the 99 wards of the nine local government areas under the Senatorial District are to benefit from the gesture.

According to him: “You can see what is happening since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“People are suffering because of the lockdown declared by the government to contain the pandemic.

“Many people have lost their means of livelihood, jobs and businesses have been affected.

“People are complaining of hunger.

“You cannot keep people at home and not cater for them.

“So, I felt I should reach out to my people and help them.

“I am touched seeing them suffer.”

On the breakdown of items that are to be distributed under the second phase of the palliative, Musa said: “We are giving people 25kg bag of maize and rice.

“In each of the packs, we also included oil, salt, seasoning and noodles for women and children.

“Each household would get one pack.

“In every ward, there are more than 100 households, which means we are reaching out to a total of 9,990 households in Niger East.

“I will continue to reach out to my people to ensure that they do not suffer double tragedy.”

Musa further disclosed that a monitoring committee would be working closely with the committees in each of the local government areas to ensure that the palliatives get to the grassroots.

Senator Musa added: “The distribution would take nine days because we shall focus on each local government area to make sure everyone is covered before we move to another local government the next day.

“So, you can be sure that there would be no room for anyone to divert the items.”

Representatives from each of the local government areas commended the efforts by Senator Musa, urging other politicians and appointees in the Senatorial District to do same.

“Truly, we are suffering. We are locked down in our houses without food and money. This gesture by Senator Sani Musa is apt. It will go a long way to ameliorate our sufferings,” a representative from Tafa Local Government, Habiba Mohammed, said.

Another representative from Suleja, Aminu Mohammed, said: “We feel very happy to have someone who has decided to touch the lives of the common people in the society. We are grateful to Senator Sani Musa. It has not been easy because of the Coronavirus challenge. But, we feel a bit relieved with the palliatives from our senator.”

Also, Yakubu Garba from Bosso Local Government thanked Musa for his kind gesture.

Garba called on other politicians in Niger East to emulate the legislator.

“If other politicians that we have in our senatorial district would emulate the good gesture of Senator Sani Musa, it would completely wipe the tears off the face of our people,” he said.