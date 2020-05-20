The Delta State Government says it has recorded the sixth death attributable to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba.

According to Ononye, the latest death occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Central Hospital, Warri.

He said the recent case was a 78-year-old male patient who was referred from a private hospital in Warri to the COVID-19 Treatment Center, Central Hospital, Warri.

Ononye further stated that the patient, who was brought in at about 2am, was already unconscious when he arrived at the hospital.

He said: “The patient had been in the private hospital for days before he was referred to the treatment Centre where he died within three hours of arrival.

“Since the index case of COVID-19 was detected on April 7, 2020, Delta State has recorded a total of 28 cases from the 425 persons tested so far in the State.”

The commissioner explained that five of the recorded deaths were of persons between the ages of 47 and 78 years, who all had one pre-existing illness or the other.

He listed some of the pre-existing illness to include, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic liver or kidney disease.

Ononye also disclosed that one of the six deaths was that of a young man of 20 years who had been suffering from a blood cancer and anaemic heart failure.

According to him, the condition of the young man had compelled him to frequently visit hospitals for treatment, including blood transfusions.

The commissioner said Delta State has so far recorded 28 confirmed cases and six deaths, while 12 persons had been discharged and 10 active cases still being managed across the treatment centres.

Ononye said: “It is obvious from the recorded deaths that the most vulnerable persons among us are those who have pre-existing illnesses and the elderly.

“They therefore need special protection, first, by themselves and then by the public:

“As much as possible, these vulnerable members of the population must avoid going outside their homes and avoid crowds even in their homes.

“If they must go out, they must always wear face masks, like other members of the public.

“Also, they must not hesitate to visit the hospital for checkup in other to detect any change in their health conditions early.”

The commissioner advised private healthcare providers that suspected cases should be promptly referred to the government treatment or holding facilities for further evaluation in order not to lose precious time in determining the status of the patients.

He said: “All healthcare providers, public and private, must observe standard precautions in their approach to all patients so that they can relate to the patients confidently and treat all of them with the dignity the patients deserve.

“The Delta State Government is doing everything possible to protect Deltans from the COVID-19 pandemic and we plead for the cooperation of all Deltans to defeat the virus.”