COVID-19: 66-year-old Briton dies in Nigeria

A 66-year-old Briton has died of the Coronavirus Disease in Lagos.

This was made known on the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

According to the Twitter handle, the Briton had travelled from from India via Dubai to Lagos on March 17, 2020.

This brings to three the total number of deaths from #COVID19 in Lagos State.

The state has had 130 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 32 discharged, two evacuated and 93 active.