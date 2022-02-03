COVID-19: 59,000 new deaths reported by January 30 – WHO

The World Health Organisation says no fewer than 59,000 new deaths were recorded as of January 30 across the six WHO regions.

The global health agency said during its weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 that more than 370 million confirmed cases and more than 5.6 million deaths have been reported worldwide.

It said: “Globally, during the week of 24 to 30 January 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases remained similar to that reported during the previous week, while the number of new deaths increased by 9 per cent.

“Across the six WHO regions, over 22 million new cases and over 59,000 new deaths were reported.

“As of 30 January 2022, more than 370 million confirmed cases and more than 5.6 million deaths have been reported globally.”

It said that at the regional level, increases in the number of new cases were reported by the Western Pacific (37 per cent) and Eastern Mediterranean (24 per cent)

It added that European was (7 per cent) region, while a decrease was reported by the Region of the Americas (20 per cent) and the South-East Asia Region (8 per cent).

The report said that the number of new cases reported in the African Region remained similar to the previous week.

The number of new weekly deaths continued to increase in the South-East Asia Region (41 per cent), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (32 per cent) and the Region of the Americas (16 per cent).

It added that the African Region reported a decrease of seven per cent.

The incidence of deaths remained similar to the previous week in the European and the Western Pacific regions.

