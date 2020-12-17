In a bid to curtail the second wave of the Coronavirus Disease, the Niger State Government has directed all civil servants to stay at home from December 21, 2020.

The government in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Salamatu Abubakar, on Thursday, enjoined workers to stay at home till further notice.

The Eagle Online had reported that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9, 2020, but recovered on November 16 from the virus.

It was reliably gathered that the directive was as a result of the increased number of cases in recent times in the state.

Niger State has 302 cases of the virus and 12 deaths from its 17 local government areas.

The directive however excluded workers on essential services.