The Plateau State Government said on Wednesday that 29 of its health workers had contacted the coronavirus.

Dr. Nimkong Lar, Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos.

According to the commissioner, the state has recorded 198 confirmed cases, with 114 discharged and five deaths.

“Update on National Centre for Disease Control says Plateau has 168 confirmed cases, but results released now confirms we have 198 cases,” he said.

Lar said the state had closed down a private hospital for two weeks, following its exposure to two COVID-19 patients, who were managed for other health conditions.

He said 17 staff of the hospital were confirmed with the disease, while all staff of the hospital have been quarantined.

He said: “We decontaminated the hospital yesterday and have closed it down for public safety.

“We have also taken the 17 staff to the isolation centres for treatment.”

In a related development, the state government has decried the lack of adherence to guidelines for COVID-19 by most individuals and some organisations, following the suspension of the lockdown order by Governor Simon Lalong on June 11.

In a statement, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, noted that the compulsory use of face masks by residents in public areas and the ban of large social gatherings in the state were not observed.

Manjang stated that the disregard for adherence to social distancing and non-provision of water, soap and sanitisers at the entrances of public places had caused a greater risk of contracting the disease.

“Anyone found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted, while such public places will be shut down,” the commissioner stated.

He said monitoring teams have been put in place to enforce compliance.