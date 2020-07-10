No fewer than 270 stranded Nigerians departed Cairo, Egypt for Nigeria on Monday, just as 15 others arrived from Europe.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Bike Dabiri-Erewa, on her Twitter handle.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerians coming into the country via Egypt Air, will land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with two other Nationals.

The flight is expected to arrive around 6pm local time on Friday (today).

Dabiri-Erewa said all the evacuees tested negative for COVID-19.

She said 15 stranded Nigerians in France, Germany and Netherlands with some other Nationals landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday at about 6:30pm.

She said they were transported home by Air France, adding that NIDCOM coordinated the evacuation exercise.

She said all evacuees are already on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.