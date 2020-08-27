Twenty States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, on Wednesday recorded 221 new cases of Coronavirus Disease and three deaths.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the information by the NCDC, Plateau State recorded the highest number of new infections on Wednesday, with 60 cases, while the FCT followed with 33.

Kaduna State had 26 cases, while Rivers and Lagos States recorded 18 and 17 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections are Enugu-9; Kwara-9; Ondo-9; Nasarawa-6; Gombe-5; Anambra-5; Delta-4; Abia-4; Imo-3; Edo-2; Ogun-2; Oyo-2; Osun-2; Bauchi-1; and Kano-1.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has so far had 53,021 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 40,281 discharged and 1,010 deaths.